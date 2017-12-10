Jefferson County Schools closed Monday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jefferson County Schools closed Monday

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jefferson County Schools will be closed Monday due to low water pressure.

However, employees who work 200 plus days during the school year must report to work.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly