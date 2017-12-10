Jefferson County Schools closed Wednesday - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jefferson County Schools closed Wednesday

Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jefferson County Schools will be closed again Wednesday due to low water pressure.

Two pumps burst recently and the city is having to replace them. The water is also still brown.

School board employees who work 200 plus days during the school year must report to work Tuesday.

