Gospel concert benefits Jackson Police Department

The sounds of gospel music filled the halls of New Horizon Church International, all for a very good cause this Sunday. More than 200 people came to a concert to support the Jackson Police Department.

Organizers say the proceeds will help Jackson police officers who are out sick or on leave. We're told anywhere from eight to twelve officers currently fall into that category.

Detective Sammie Neal says they just want to do everything they can to help.

"I'm with the Jackson Police Officers Union Association, along with the organizers of this right here, that we're going to assimilate this to each family and everything. I'm not a part of that, but we're going to make sure that each family gets a benefit for this right here," said Detective Neal.

If you missed the concert but still want to donate to these families, you can call 601-960-1298, or call JPD and ask for "Neal".

