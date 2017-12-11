Bude Post Office temporarily closed

The Bude Post Office has been temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building. Postal officials say a structural analysis will be completed and repairs made as soon as possible.

Postal customers can go to the Meadville Post Office at 10 First Street in Meadville for retail transactions, Post Office Box service and to pick up and drop off mail.

"We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may be caused by the temporary adjustment," said District Manager Elizabeth Johnson. "I want to offer my assurance that we will work as quickly as possible to reopen the Bude Post Office as soon as we can safely to do."

Customers can get information on delivery and retail services for their location by visiting the U.S. Postal Service website and clicking the "Service Alert" bar at the top of the page.

