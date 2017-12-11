Students spread Christmas cheer at holiday concert

Dozens in the metro got to hear their favorite Christmas songs performed by some very talented young musicians. It's all part of St. Joseph Catholic School's annual holiday concert, "Gifts of the Season."

The concert includes the work of fine arts students who specialize in the school's music, visual arts, and chorus classes.

"It's a concert band, and we take a different approach as far as the style of music we play," said Ronnie Russell, the school's director of fine arts. "Of course we have the freedom to celebrate musically the birth of Christ, and we do that in the first half of our program with traditional Christmas music, and in the second half, we get into popular, pop Christmas music."

Students also performed outside the theater during intermission as well.

