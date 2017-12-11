Man shot inside home on 1st Ave.

A man was found shot in the arm inside of a Jackson home early Monday morning.

Jackson police say they responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.

They found a man inside with at least one gunshot wound to his arm. A witness said that several gunshots were heard being fired into the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police have no suspect information right now. If you have any information, please let police know or call CrimeStoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.