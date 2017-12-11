Man shot in neck on W. Capitol St.

A man was shot in the neck in Jackson Monday morning.

Jackson police say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. on W. Capitol Street near Prentiss St.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 32-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was responsive but didn't have much information on how or why he was shot.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police say there is no suspect information right now.

