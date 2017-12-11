Man serving life for Hinds Co. kidnapping and murder died in prison

An inmate serving life without parole for kidnapping and murder in Hinds County in 2011 has died in prison.

61-year-old George Affleck collapsed while in the dining hall at South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) Friday afternoon.

He was rushed to the infirmary and pronounced dead after he could not be revived.

Affleck was convicted of capital murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced on April 16, 2013, as a habitual offender because of prior convictions. The Mississippi State Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions in 2015.

The cause and manner of death are not known right now and are pending an autopsy.

