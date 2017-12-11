Woman carjacked after shooting, crash at Jackson intersection; suspect on run

Police are investigating a shooting which lead to a crash then a carjacking in Jackson.

According to JPD, a woman was carjacked by a man named "Lil J" following a car crash on Lynch Street and Hwy 80.

Jackson police say shots were fired near the Texaco gas station which caused a car crash and then a carjacking near the intersection.

Jackson police are looking for a gray 2005 Chevy Impala with a MS tag WBJ785.

Update: Female carjacked by armed black male, “Lil J” following vehicle crash at Lynch St./Hwy 80–*BOLO*gray 2005 Chevy Impala, MS tag WBJ 785, last seen traveling west on Hwy 80 from Lynch St. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 11, 2017

A male subject was injured and taken to the hospital. We are working to get more details and will update as soon as we know more.

If you see a car matching this description, please call police.

