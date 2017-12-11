John Moore facing sexual harassment allegations

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn confirmed that John Moore is facing sexual harassment allegations.

In a statement today, Gov. Phil Bryant had this to say:

I am certain Speaker Gunn has taken the appropriate steps now that his office has been notified of the allegations. All workplaces should be free from intimidation and harassment, which is why I issued an executive order in January requiring all state employees to complete an online training course designed to prevent this behavior.

John Moore resigned yesterday after announcing his resignation on Friday.

After Moore heard about the allegations, his office consulted with outside counsel which recommended an investigation and that the investigation was imminent. Moore’s resignation from the House means an investigation is no longer necessary, according to Gunn.

“We take any such allegations very seriously. We have followed protocol every step of the way and made sure that we have sought advice of counsel and followed that advice to the letter,” Gunn said Monday morning.

“We’re very sensitive to the privacy of the ones who’ve come forward,” Gunn said. “And I admire the courage of the women who came forward.”

