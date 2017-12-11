Report: Wheeler Brown out as Jackson State athletic director

There's a big change in Tiger World. Wheeler Brown is out as Jackson State athletic director.

He was originally named the interim AD in October 2015 following the depature of Vivian Fuller. JSU removed the interim tag off of Brown in December 2015.

Brown made several big decisions in his JSU tenure. He removed Harold Jackson as football coach in 2015, ultimately hiring Tony Hughes. The men's and women's golf programs were suspended in June 2017. They're expected to return in the 2019 - 2020 academic year.

The Clarion-Ledger originally reported that Brown would be relieved of his duties. WLBT confirmed the decision through JSU sources.

