Chad Germany leaving Jackson State football staff

Tony Hughes has made his first change on the Jackson State coaching staff. Chad Germany is leaving after two seasons as offensive coordinator.

He was removed from playcalling duties on October 17th, sharing OC duties with Derrick McCall. Germany also served as one of the top JSU recruiters, using his countless connections in Louisiana.

To say the Jackson State offense struggled in 2017 was an understatement. The Tigers had 16 touchdowns in 11 games. JSU ranked last in the SWAC in scoring offense (12.7 pts per game) and total offense (231.8 yds per game). They were 9th in passing offense (128.1 yds per game) and rushing offense (103.7 yds per game).

