Lakeland Drive now 6 lanes

Just in time for Christmas, smooth sailing on Lakeland Drive; the official ribbon cutting took place Monday morning for the $36.3 million dollar expansion project in Flowood.

The Mayor of Flowood was on hand for the event and remembers the tough times for motorists in this heavily congested area of Rankin County.

"It was gridlock. From the Pearl River to Grants Ferry would take you about 30 minutes. it was a quality of life issue," said Mayor Gary Rhodes. "Motorists are thrilled."

Businesses have exploded in the area tangling up traffic even more. Keith Ginn owns Lakeland Music.



"Six lanes is great. it's just one of those things. Everything is moving to Flowood, said Lakeland Music owner Keith Ginn. "We have seen 5:00 traffic on Lakeland Drive. (It) is a reason we take back roads back home."

Another plus to keep traffic moving faster is fiber optic traffic monitoring according to Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall,

"Not only added lanes but it's the signals," said Hall. "That stuff is going to be timed because of the volume of traffic. There is no doubt in the rush hour it moves not only so much faster because of the additional lanes but also because of that."

Highway 25 is one of the busiest stretches of roads in the state with some 40-thousand motorists daily.

