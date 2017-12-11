Mississippi State goalie Catalina Perez called up to Colombia national team

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

In preparation for the 2018 Copa América Femenina in Chile in 2018, the Colombian Senior Women’s National Team has announced its training roster, which includes a member of the 2017 Mississippi State soccer team.

State’s first-ever All-American goalkeeper Catalina Perez is one of 25 players called up to the squad, which will train until Thursday, Dec. 21.

Also named first-team All-Southeast Region by United Soccer Coaches, Perez last competed with her national team in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Boca Raton, Fla., native also saw action in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup—including a start against the United States—in Canada.

Perez adds this honor to an already-stellar 2017 résumé that includes the distinction of the top goalkeeper in the Southeastern Conference after she was named First Team All-SEC in late October. Perez was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 (Oct. 23) after allowing just one goal over two contests in which she totaled 10 saves and a shutout.

Earning all of these accolades, the standout has cemented herself as the top goalkeeper in program history with a 1.00 goals allowed average that rates second in MSU soccer history. Her 6.0 shutouts earned ranks third in the program record books for clean sheets in a season.

Perez’s stellar play in net for State in 2017 helped Tom Anagnost’s first Bulldog squad to the program’s best finish in 16 seasons.

The tournament—held every four years—runs from April 4-22, 2018, and will consist of all 10 members of CONMEBOL, the official governing body of soccer in South America. Colombia has finished in third place or better in three out of the last four Copa América Femeninas.

