Downtown businesses expect tourism boost with opening of two new museums

Thousands filled downtown Jackson from Thursday until Sunday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums. From honorees to participants and even protestors, lots of dollars were spent in the Capital City because of the newest attractions.

"This is such a phenomenal thing that we've got going on," said Old Capital Inn owner Mendee Malouf Alford.

The 20-year business owner is coming off a whirlwind weekend. The boutique hotel is a stone's throw from the two museums.

"We got a lot of phone calls. We did have to turn guests away because we were booked," said Malouf Alford. "I wish we had more rooms of course at the time."

She is among the downtown businesses looking forward to the economic benefits of the visitors to the new museums.

"People are very intrigued by the south, we've had a lot of European travelers that come, certainly are very intrigued about the south as well," added Malouf Alford. "So I look forward to having people from all over the world come and see us."

Figures on the museum's grand opening attendance or financial impact to the area are not yet available.

But Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Duane O'Neill says it is estimated that there will be 180,000 visitors bringing $17 million dollars to the state annually.

"Economically when you take a look at what it means for this community, I think that we all are gonna be very very proud to see not only what these museums are and how beautiful they are and how real they are, but also what it brings to everybody's pocket," added O'Neill.

Businesses expect the addition to the downtown landscape will mean more money for hotels, restaurants, and retailers and even more so in the summer months.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.