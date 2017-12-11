OOPS: Athens woman breaks into occupied vehicle of corrections officer

An Athens woman was arrested Saturday after making entry into an employee’s vehicle and attempting to make entry into several other vehicles in the parking lot at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Natasha Dawn Mencia, 29, was busted when she tried to break into the wrong vehicle—more specifically, a vehicle occupied by corrections officer John Moore.

Moore was sitting contentedly in his car eating a biscuit when Mencia attempted to gain entry through the passenger side.

When Moore asked her what she was doing, Mencia walked away.

As he got out of his car to follow her, Moore observed Mencia approach other vehicles and eventually get into another employee’s vehicle, which was unlocked.

Moore ordered her to exit the truck and escorted her to dispatch, where Sgt. Martin Evans questioned her about her actions.

According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time (5-10 seconds) and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request…and walked her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”

Mencia is charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on $2,500 bond.

The victim confirmed that nothing was missing from his vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48