A three-vehicle crash on Old Canton Road Monday night left one car completely flipped over. The accident happened near the intersection of North Canton Club Circle.

A female driver in one of the vehicles suffered a broken leg. A second driver had no injuries.

The driver of the overturned vehicle, which caused the accident was taken into custody. Police say the incident could involve a drunk driver

JPD says there were no major injuries.

