Shoppers under crunch time as Christmas holiday nears

There are just 2 weeks left until Christmas and shoppers are making a mad rush to stores to cross off the last few items on their holiday shopping list.

“I’m 75% done,” said Nick Irons. “Some of them I haven’t decided yet but I have a couple of birthday presents too besides Christmas.”

The weekend snow didn’t stop shoppers from checking out what the Outlets of Mississippi had to offer.

“The snow really helped us,” said Kathy Hackshaw, general manager of the Outlets of Mississippi. “It created a lot of excitement this weekend. People were in the Christmas spirit and that doesn’t happen too often in Mississippi. The Christmas spirit does but the snow doesn’t.”

To accommodate the extra foot traffic at the outlets, hours of operation will change until Christmas.

