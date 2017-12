Hinds County deputies are investigating a rollover accident near Terry. A GMC Yukon was traveling west on Old Jackson Road when, Major Pete Luke tells 3 On Your Side, a white or light-colored Ford pickup truck crossed into her lane causing her to go off the road and over correct.

Her vehicle flipped on its side; deputies had to extract her from it.

The Jackson woman complained of back pain and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.