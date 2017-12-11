Pizza delivery man robbed and carjacked in south Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery and auto theft that occurred in the 1100 block of Deryll St. Shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Officers responded to a residence there and found a 20-year-old black male who had been assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.

The victim told police that he was delivering pizza but when he knocked on the door, it opened and approximately two to three males armed with handguns exited. One struck him with the weapon and forced him to the ground.

The suspects took a small amount of cash from the victim's pockets before running to his vehicle and driving away.

The victim's vehicle was a white 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, bearing tag TLA 499 (Tallahatchie Co). The victim received minor injuries but was not transported.

Because he was forced to the ground and told not to look, the victim was not able to get a description of the suspects.

Officers later learned that residence appeared to be an unoccupied location.

Anyone who locates the stolen vehicle or has any information about the individuals involved in this incident is asked to contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

