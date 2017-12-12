Watch the 31st MS/AL All-Star Game Saturday on WLBT

The future stars of college football descend on Hattiesburg this week. The 31st annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game marks the second time the game is played in the Magnolia State.

AL won the 2016 tilt, while MS took the spoils in 2015.

The 2017 Sip squad features several Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss commits. You can see the complete rosters below

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 12:00pm at M.M. Roberts Stadium. You can watch the matchup on WLBT.

