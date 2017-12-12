Coming up on WLBT: JPD search for suspects in pizza delivery robbery

Jackson police are hoping you can help them catch three suspects who robbed a pizza delivery person. We'll have details at 5.
A longtime MS lawmaker is now facing sexual allegations. We'll tell you more on John Moore and the accusations against him.
Alabama voters head to the polls today. Will Roy Moore be elected? It's a race being watched across the country. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
The county prosecutor is also working to file charges against the baby’s teenage father and mother.More >>
December 9th was supposed to be a day Laura Sanchez will never forget…for happy reasons.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
Rudy Torres says his dog Jack went missing nearly 6 months ago after digging out of his yard. “My kids didn’t even want to celebrate Christmas, that’s how distraught they were,” Torres said.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
