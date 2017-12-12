New Civil Rights Museum officially open to public

The new Civil Rights Museum in Jackson is now officially open to the public.

The grand opening ceremony for the museum was Saturday. President Trump made a special appearance and gave a short speech.

There are eight galleries in the museum that highlight the years 1945-1976 during the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi.

The museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. It will be closed Mondays.

General admission is $8 for an adult, $5 for a student, and $6 for a senior. Children under 3 years old get in for free.

