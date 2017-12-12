Firefighters respond to massive building fire in N. Jackson

A huge fire engulfed a north Jackson building early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say it was an old building that caught fire and an 84-year-old man who owned the property lived inside. The witness said the 84-year-old was able to escape.

The witness also said it sounded like explosions inside the building before it caught fire.

Firefighters are still working to put the fire out.

We are working to get information from fire officials.

