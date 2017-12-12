Two shot in Brookhaven after domestic disturbance

On December 11, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Brookhaven Police Department received the call of shots being fired on Cedar Street.

While enroute to the scene, a female came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers on scene of Cedar Street were directed to a home where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The incident is currently under investigation, but is believed to have arose from a domestic disturbance.

There are no additional suspects in the incident.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.