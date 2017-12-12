Cold, dry weather brings increased risk for wildfires

The Mississippi Forestry Commission fought nine wildfires recently across eight different counties.

The cold, dry weather has contributed to an increased risk in wildfires.

Since October 1, MFC Wildland firefighters have responded to and suppressed 238 wildfires that burned 2,215 acres burned statewide. 423 structures saved and 22 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Alcorn- 5 acres

Attala- 3 acres

Benton- 120 acres

Grenada- 2 acres

Holmes- 5 acres

Lowndes- 4 acres

Marshall- 1 acres

Tallahatchie- 2 fires, 24 acres

Remember, a small spark can start a large wildfire when conditions are dry & windy. Always check your local weather forecast before doing any outdoor burning. For more wildfire prevention tips: https://t.co/FIr2kLdT5S#MSFire #Wildfire #Forestry @NWSMemphis @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/06H4GgQ4IH — MSForestryCommission (@MSForestryComm) December 12, 2017

For helpful wildfire prevention tips, visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission website HERE.

