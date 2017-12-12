Cold, dry weather brings increased risk for wildfires - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cold, dry weather brings increased risk for wildfires

Source: MS Forestry Commission Source: MS Forestry Commission
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Forestry Commission fought nine wildfires recently across eight different counties.

The cold, dry weather has contributed to an increased risk in wildfires.

Since October 1, MFC Wildland firefighters have responded to and suppressed 238 wildfires that burned 2,215 acres burned statewide. 423 structures saved and 22 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Alcorn- 5 acres 

Attala- 3 acres

Benton- 120 acres

Grenada- 2 acres

Holmes- 5 acres

Lowndes- 4 acres

Marshall- 1 acres

Tallahatchie- 2 fires, 24 acres

For helpful wildfire prevention tips, visit the Mississippi Forestry Commission website HERE.

