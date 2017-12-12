Simpson Co. grocery store held up by 4 gunmen

A Simpson County grocery store was held up by 4 heavily armed men on Sunday.

The men went into S&W Grocery and Deli on Simpson Hwy 28 west in Pinola at 7 p.m.

At least one of the gunmen held the store owner at gunpoint while the other three took cash from the register and ransacked the office. The gunmen took guns along with the cash and forced the owner outside at gunpoint while they broke into his vehicle.

They then left the area on foot, traveling towards Schoolhouse Road.

Police say the store owner was unharmed and walked to a neighbor's house to call the sheriff's department. The Simpson County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for any information related to this case.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.