Jackson police looking for two men wanted in November shooting

The Jackson Police Department needs assistance from the public identifying individuals seen in still photos captured from surveillance video.

The two unidentified males are wanted for the shooting of a 35-year-old man that happened in late November near the One Stop Gas & Food Mart located at the intersection of Newman Ave. and W. Northside Dr.

Both suspects can be seen holding what appears to be assault rifles while standing in front of the store just prior to the incident.

They were seen in the dark colored SUV, also pictured, just before opening fire on the victim. The vehicle looks like an earlier model Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information about these individuals or the vehicle they used is as to contact police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.