JPD identifies suspect wanted in shooting, carjacking

Jackson police have identified the suspect wanted for a shooting and carjacking that happened Monday.

35-year-old Justin Darby is charged with armed carjacking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Police say shots were fired on Lynch Street at Highway 80 near a Texaco gas station, which caused a car crash.

Darby reportedly carjacked the woman driving the crashed car.

Jackson police are still looking for a gray 2005 Chevy Impala with a MS tag WBJ785.

Anyone with any information on Darby should call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

