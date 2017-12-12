U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted in Lynch St. carjacking

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect wanted in a carjacking that happened Monday on Lynch Street.

35-year-old Justin Darby is charged with armed carjacking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was captured Wednesday night at an undisclosed location and had a handgun at the time of his arrest.

Police say shots were fired on Lynch Street at Highway 80 near a Texaco gas station, which caused a car crash Monday.

Darby reportedly carjacked the woman driving the crashed car. Jackson police are still looking for a gray 2005 Chevy Impala with a MS tag WBJ785.

