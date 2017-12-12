Pizza Hut driver assaulted, robbed

A Pizza Hut delivery driver was making his deliveries Monday night. Jackson police say he was bringing a pizza to a home on Deryll street around 7 p.m.

He pulled up to the house and made his way to the door. That's when he was met by three armed men.

The delivery driver was forced to the ground, assaulted, then forced to give up cash, his cell phone and keys.His attackers drove off in his car, and haven't been seen again.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pizza delivery man robbed and carjacked in south Jackson

Tuesday we learned the driver worked for a nearby Pizza Hut. Managers there were unable to talk to us on camera but did say the driver was recovering from the incident.

They say all their drivers are constantly reminded to stay safe while making deliveries but aren't allowed to carry firearms. Police say they discovered the home where the attackers were waiting, was abandoned.

After visiting the area, it's easy to see why the driver would assume that house wasn't vacant, when looking at several others boarded up next door, and down the street.

His stolen car still has not been recovered. It's a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, Tag number TLA 499.

If you know the location of the vehicle, you're asked to call Jackson Police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.