Tree lighting honors lives of violent crime victims

The holidays can be a difficult time for those who have lost a loved one, but even more so for those who died violently. Tuesday the Attorney General's Office remembered violent crime victims during an annual ceremony honoring their lives.

"Until this day we have no leads on who did it," said Shirley Jones.

In July of 2015 her son, 35-year-old James Tyrone Jones, was found inside his burned home on Sylvan Trail in Jackson.

The 65-year-old Raleigh resident is among the families remembering the lives of violent crime victims at an annual ceremony held by the AG's office.

"If you know anything please come forward," said Jones. "Please, I'm begging you. I won't have peace until I have closure".

Family members placed an ornament on the tree honoring their loved ones. Many of the decorations were adorned with pictures and the names of the victims.

"I come every year for my niece Angela Michelle Harden," said Alice Fay Johnson.

Harden was fatally shot on I-220 in March of 2007 during a road rage incident.

"The reason I come is for my niece," said Johnson. "Her mother is dead now. She actually died of a broken heart. She never got over the death of her child".

There are 600 ornaments on this year's tree. This event is held to help these families heal.

"You're dealing with a lot of emotions and this Christmas time brings those out, but I think a lot of people leave here at peace," said Attorney General Jim Hood. "They did something on behalf of their family members to let them know that they love them and care about them".

Shanay Williams' nephew was killed in a hit and run crash in Pontotoc in July of 2014.

She and her family members have been attending this Christmas tree lighting each year since.

"It's nothing you really get over, especially when he died at 21, wasn't through living but we go through it day by day," said Williams. "Victims are being acknowledged. It helps a whole lot".

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.