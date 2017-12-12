Team Mississippi holds first day of practice to prepare for MS/AL All-Star Game

Forty of the best players from the state of Mississippi combine forces to do what the state has only been able to do one other time... beat Alabama in Hattiesburg.



"We've had 2 practices today, both of them I feel like we've had great energy, great effort," said Team MS head coach Lance Mancuso. "It's more of a adjustment for us as coaches getting to know these young men and things like that. We're just extremely excited and pleased about the young men and the attitude that they've brought to Hattiesburg this week to prepare for the ballgame."



Games like these are of course a little different for the athletes. Playing on the same side as guys they've played AGAINST their whole lives. On the surface that seems a little weird, but these players are having with it.

"Off the field, I already had a relationship with those guys," Northwest Rankin RB Cameron Carroll said. "Even though the sport of football is played on the field, off the field we can be cool. But when we're on the field, I can't be buddy-buddy with you. I have to do what's best for my team."

Pearl LB Tylan Knight added "we make the best out of any situation. You come together as a brotherhood you could say. We get along pretty well, you know, having fun laughing together you know. It's just real fun. It kinda is more relaxed but that pressure is still on to get that W you know. No one likes to lose, I know I don't like to lose. We're gonna go out and give it our all."

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is Saturday at 12:00pm. You can watch the matchup on WLBT.

View rosters here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/37044783/watch-the-31st-msal-all-star-game-saturday-on-wlbt

