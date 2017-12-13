Callaway hands Laurel their first loss of the season - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway hands Laurel their first loss of the season

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Callaway and Laurel are two of the top teams in 5A.

The Chargers and Tornadoes faced off Tuesday night in Jackson. The home team held on for a 85-80 victory.

Expect to see both squads at the Big House in March.

