Jackson woman caught trying to get contraband into Hinds County Penal Farm

Acting on a tip that contraband and/or drugs would be delivered to the Hinds County Penal Farm last Saturday, Deputies were waiting and were able to intercept the package which was stashed inside a garbage container.

On Sunday, the same vehicle, a white Chrysler 300 driven by the same female from the day before, returned attempting to make another delivery. Investigators and Detention officers were able to take her into custody without incident.

Ebony Bianca Hunter, 36 of Jackson, faces charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and conspiracy to introduce a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Inmates, Andre McKinney and Marcus Dent also face charges as well. Andre McKinney has been charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility and 2 counts of conspiracy to introduce controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Marcus Dent has been charged with conspiracy to introduce controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Hinds County Sheriff, Victor Mason said in a statement Tuesday morning,

“Delivering illegal contraband into any jail is a serious crime, and it’s my responsibility to see that it doesn’t happen without consequences.” Mason went on to say, “As this investigation progresses, we anticipate additional arrests”.

