I-20 EB ramp to I-55 N blocked after wreck - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

I-20 EB ramp to I-55 N blocked after wreck

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The I-20 EB ramp to I-55 North has been blocked for a wreck.

Tow trucks and emergency responders are on scene to move the vehicles.

There is no word on injuries or how long this will take to clear.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly