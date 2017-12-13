Vicksburg PD looking for man wanted for felony domestic violence - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Vicksburg PD looking for man wanted for felony domestic violence

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Vicksburg PD Source: Vicksburg PD
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Vicksburg police department is looking for a man wanted for felony domestic violence.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gage Hayes, please call the Vicksburg police department.

They can be reached at 601-636-2511.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly