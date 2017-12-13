Jackson State 2018 baseball schedule headlined by home game vs. MSU

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

Jackson State head baseball coach Omar Johnson has announced the Tigers’ 2018 baseball schedule and the 53-game slate is comprised of 32 home games at Robert “Bob” Braddy, Sr. Field and 21 road contests. Game day promotions and ticket information for the home slate will be announced at a later date.

The schedule features six games against four teams that participated in the 2017 NCAA postseason, including home matchups against Mississippi State (Feb. 21), Southeastern Louisiana (Mar. 21) and a three game series against Florida Gulf Coast (Mar. 30-April 1).

The Tigers are coming off of their sixth straight 30-plus win season. During Johnson’s 11 season tenure at JSU the Tigers have posted 10 30-plus win seasons, a pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships and six SWAC Eastern Division Championships.

JSU opens the season playing six of its first seven at Braddy Field. The Tigers play New Orleans on Feb. 20 for the season opener. After playing the home opener against Mississippi State, the Tigers play Eastern Michigan in a three-game series (Feb. 23-25) and Louisiana Monroe on Feb. 27.

The Tigers open the month of March with a three-game conference road series against Alabama A&M (Mar. 2-4). JSU’s first home conference matchup will be against in-state rival Mississippi Valley State (Mar. 9-11). The Tigers close out their home conference slate against Alcorn State (April 27-29).

The Tigers and the Southern Jaguars will play their annual home and home series on May 5 at Braddy Field and May 6 in Baton Rouge, La. JSU closes out the 2018 regular season at home against Norfolk State (May 10-11).

The 2018 SWAC Championship is scheduled for May 16-20.