Car crashes into south Jackson home

A car crashed into a south Jackson home Wednesday morning.

According to Sergeant Holmes with Jackson police, an officer saw an older model blue sedan driving fast down Mcdowell Road.

The officer turned around to stop the car as it turned on Lakewood Drive. It was traveling so fast that the officer lost track of the car.

After briefly searching the area and not being able to find the car, the officer left.

Several minutes later, the Jackson Fire Department called the police department and asked to help with a car that had crashed into a home on Longwood Drive.

The driver was not on scene and thankfully nobody inside the home was injured.

Police said the driver got out and tried to get the car started again. With no success, he left on foot.

Police say the unknown driver is believed to be a black male. Once the identify of the driver is found, he could be facing misdemeanor charges for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, along with being liable to the homeowner for the damages.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.