Jackson man wounded in domestic incident

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Mayes Street. When police arrived they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The victim told officers his 28-year-old shot him. The altercation between the victim and the suspect was over a cell phone. The suspect became angry and got a handgun and fired at the victim.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Several small children were present inside the home during the incident but none of them were injured.

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic aggravated assault and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.