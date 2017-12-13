One wanted, one arrested in Jackson shooting

A teenager has been arrested and a man is wanted in a shooting that happened in November.

The shooting happened at 569 Northside Drive on November 23rd.

The victim was shot in the back by two armed suspects and is at the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Jackson police have arrested 16-year-old Jah Q. Wiggins and charged him with aggravated assault.

Lucky L. Turner is still wanted for aggravated assault.

If you have any information on where Turner is, please contact police at 601-960-1234.

