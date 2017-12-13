Second suspect in November shooting turns himself in

Two people have been arrested in a shooting that happened in November.

Jackson police have arrested 16-year-old Jah Q. Wiggins Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault.

Lucky L. Turner, who was wanted for aggravated assault, turned himself in overnight.

The shooting happened at 569 Northside Drive on November 23rd.

The victim was shot in the back by two armed suspects and is at the hospital recovering from his injuries.

