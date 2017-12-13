Police identify man wanted for carjacking woman on Lynch St. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Police identify man wanted for carjacking woman on Lynch St.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police identified the man wanted for carjacking a woman on Lynch Street Monday. 

35-year-old Justin Darby is being charged with armed carjacking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

