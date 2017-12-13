Alabama Senate race gives Mississippi Democrats hope - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alabama Senate race gives Mississippi Democrats hope

Posted by Marsha Thompson, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

While a sweeping GOP tax overhaul appears to be going for a vote next week, all eyes remain focused on the Alabama Senate race that sends a Democrat to Washington next year. 

The nation watched as the numbers came in...then watched as Democratic Candidate Doug Jones upset scandal-plagued Republican Roy Moore. It may have been a long shot, but Democrats nationwide are celebrating

 "The Alabama experience gives Mississippi Democrats hope," said  it helps with fundraising, but the biggest thing it does it gives them an outline to win."

  Invigorated Mississippi Democrats who are taking a cue, and planning for the future. We asked Bobby Moak if Democrats may take control of the Senate next year. His response,

"It's in play," said Moak. "What last night did was put the United States Senate in play during 2018. When you are now just what 49-51?"

As for Republicans, many made it clear they were not pulling for embattled Former Judge, Roy Moore to take a senate seat alongside them.  
Including our Republican Governor.  

"I can tell you that I think there are some Republicans that are relieved that Roy Moore will not be coming to the United States Senate and I happen to be one of them," said Governor Bryant. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly