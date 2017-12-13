Alabama Senate race gives Mississippi Democrats hope

While a sweeping GOP tax overhaul appears to be going for a vote next week, all eyes remain focused on the Alabama Senate race that sends a Democrat to Washington next year.

The nation watched as the numbers came in...then watched as Democratic Candidate Doug Jones upset scandal-plagued Republican Roy Moore. It may have been a long shot, but Democrats nationwide are celebrating

"The Alabama experience gives Mississippi Democrats hope," said it helps with fundraising, but the biggest thing it does it gives them an outline to win."

Invigorated Mississippi Democrats who are taking a cue, and planning for the future. We asked Bobby Moak if Democrats may take control of the Senate next year. His response,

"It's in play," said Moak. "What last night did was put the United States Senate in play during 2018. When you are now just what 49-51?"

As for Republicans, many made it clear they were not pulling for embattled Former Judge, Roy Moore to take a senate seat alongside them.

Including our Republican Governor.

"I can tell you that I think there are some Republicans that are relieved that Roy Moore will not be coming to the United States Senate and I happen to be one of them," said Governor Bryant.

