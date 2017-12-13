Rural store armed robbery investigation

Authorities in Simpson County are still looking for four armed robbers who held up a rural grocery store over the weekend. The S&W Grocery and Deli in Pinola was robbed Sunday night at 7 p.m. The business was held up by four black males. Owner Dustin Malley was alone inside.

"I was armed but when the door swung open," said Malley. "Four barrels in my face at one time, wasn't much of odds there, so they disarmed me one held me at gunpoint, one raided the office, raided the cash drawer, got a large amount of cash, 2 firearms, cellphones."

The heist was caught on surveillance cameras. The gunmen all hid their faces. Malley says all he could do is comply with their demands.

"You don't know if they're gonna kill you, don't know what they're thinking, fingers on the trigger the whole time like I said heavily armed," added Malley.

Investigators are now releasing a photo of two suspects in last week's robbery at Brad's 1 stop in Oma, Mississippi, possibly connected to the crime in Pinola. There was the same number of suspects in that crime, and both occurred at rural businesses.

For Dustin Malley, he's just glad he survived the ordeal.

"There's not much you can do, you know it's definitely not a good experience," said Malley.

Investigators say they are following up on leads, and ask anyone with information on the robbery to call them with tips.

