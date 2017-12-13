Residents blame police chase for speeding car crashing into home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Residents blame police chase for speeding car crashing into home

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A speeding car lost control, plowing into a south Jackson home Wednesday morning; a shocking scene for residents and homeowners on Longwood Drive. Some blame police but JPD denies those claims.

Crumbling bricks, a crashed front door and an Illinois tag was all that is left after the car ran into the house near the intersection of Smallwood Street.

"It was a car in my front room once I got here," said Temica Williams.

The scene was heartbreaking for the 36-year-old and her 42-year-old husband Raiko. They stood in the yard staring at the damage done to their deceased mother's home.

Residents said a Lincoln Town Car was speeding south on the street when it lost control, cut across the yard and created a gaping hole in the brick structure.

"The dining room set is all crashed in. The wall is pushed all the way back in the house," said Williams. "It's broken all up. We have to replace everything, the brick, the wall everything, sheetrock, everything".

Luckily no one was inside at the time.

Williams was contacted by neighbors who reportedly said police were chasing the car then left when it crashed.

Neighbors recorded the driver fleeing the wrecked car then running through a carport next door and behind the home.

"With all that waiting on the police, the man came back to get in the car, tried to take the car away from the scene but couldn't move it," added Williams.

According to Jackson Police Department Sgt. Roderick Holmes, there was no police chase in the neighborhood.

He said the car was first spotted on McDowell Road driving at a high rate of speed.

"We're attempting to find out obviously who was driving the vehicle at the time," said Sgt. Holmes. "That person could face some misdemeanor charges as well as being liable for the damages to the homeowners' residence".

Williams said the owner of the Lincoln did come to the scene and apologized but offered no other assistance. Now the family is scrambling to cover the giant hole and secure the home.

