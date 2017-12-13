Yazoo City school waits three days before telling parents about - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Yazoo City school waits three days before telling parents about child's suicide note

Posted by Marie Edinger, Reporter
YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 10-year-old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. 

The boy's grandparents say his teacher at McCoy Elementary School found that note Monday.

Monday night, his grandparents still hadn't heard a word about it. Tuesday night, the same thing.

"Three days from him, we hadn't heard about our grandson writing a suicide letter," said McDaniel Gatson, the boy's grandfather, and guardian.

Gatson says he's spoken before with McCoy's Principal, Dr. Chano, when his grandson was kicked in the groin at school and threatened with murder.

At this meeting, he asked why he wasn't told about the letter until Wednesday. 

"He said 'We was testing Tuesday.' Okay. You take testing over a life? It could have been a conversation about burying my grandson," said Gatson.

Child psychiatrists 3 On Your Side and FOX40 spoke with say the boy's parents should have been notified immediately about the suicide letter.

"A lot of children who were bullied have low self-esteem because of that, which causes a lot of stress in their brain, and may cause depression," said Krishan Gupta, a psychiatrist in Jackson who's been working with children for 28 years.

Yazoo City School District Superintendent Darron Edwards said they are investigating, and if what Gatson says is true, they will take administrative action. He added that in the meantime, they will be providing counseling for the boy and anyone else who might need it at the school.

"I'm really just trying to expose the fact that we have a problem with bullying in Yazoo City School District," said Gatson.

The school district's Police Chief Brown explained over the phone after one of those bullying forms is filled out, he holds a conference with the parents of all parties involved, and the children are warned not to bully.

If it continues, criminal charges could be filed.

The boy's grandparents are seeking professional help. He has an appointment with a counselor separate from the school Thursday morning.

