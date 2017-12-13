Physicians provide shot in the arm to Mississippi economy

A new study reveals doctors are giving a significant boost to the state's economy. Meanwhile, there's an effort to combat the physician shortage.

"Mayors would come to me and say how do I grow my city," said Governor Phil Bryant. "And I would say, find you a physician."



The study from the American Medical Association shows each physician generates on average $1.8 million for the state's economy.



"Without these physicians and the growth we've seen in their economy, we would be down in our revenue numbers by over $300 million dollars," added Bryant.



Of course, these doctors aren't signing on to stay in Mississippi just because of the economic impact.



"The level of responsibility we shoulder is rare in most industries including those with impressive economic impact figure," said Dr. Bill Grantham, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association. "We care about our patients and we fight for our patients daily. That reality should not be lost. And today's awesome economic impact numbers should be viewed in the context of the true mission of doctors."



Still, Mississippi has the highest physician shortage rate in the country. And there are programs working to keep more new doctors in the state.



"The rural physicians scholarship program is really designed to keep these students in Mississippi and not only in Mississippi to be physicians but to go out into the areas of the state where they're needed the most, in the rural areas of our state to practice primary care," described Wahnee Sherman, Rural Physicians Scholarship Program Executive Director.



As a whole, physicians are generating $8.2 billion in economic impact for the state.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



