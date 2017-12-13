Ole Miss tops Sam Houston State 82-69 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss tops Sam Houston State 82-69

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
OXFORD, MS (AP) -

Ole Miss beat Sam Houston State 82-69 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

