Truck hit by train on West St. near Hwy 80 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Truck hit by train on West St. near Hwy 80

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are on scene after a car and train collided on West St. near Hwy 80.

According to police, a gold truck was traveling north on West Street when it was hit by an eastbound CN train. 

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly